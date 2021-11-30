Marvel Artist Says Thor: Love & Thunder Pushes “The Boundaries of What’s Comfortable”





Thor: Love and Thunder “pushes the boundaries of what’s comfortable” according to one Marvel artist. Andy Park talked to ScreenRant about the upcoming MCU feature and he says that fans are unprepared for the ride. Director Taika Waititi has made it a point to really get strange when given the opportunity. Fans are excited to see Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson again. But, it also would seem as though there’s something hiding in this feature that will shock a lot of viewers. However, Park says that we will all have fun.

“There’s a reason why there’s been over a decade of successful movies and just why this franchise is growing. So Thor: Love and Thunder falls right into that where it’s just pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable and what should be expected,” Park said.

“You’ll be surprised and push these characters and the visuals go along with that. I think Taika said it in some interview where he’s just like, he’s surprised that he’s even, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this. And I get it,” he added. “This movie is crazy wild. It’s so much fun. And I simply cannot wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun to work on and design so many characters and do keyframes for. It’s going to be a good one. It’s going to be fun.”

Natalie Portman is also pushing the limits of what she previously did in the MCU. She told Vanity Fair about the physical undertaking this role entailed.

“It was really fun,” Portman explained. “I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven’t ever done before. Of course, I’ve never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work.” She added later in the same interview, “It definitely helps you get into character, and it’s definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life.”

