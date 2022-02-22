Thor: Love and Thunder’s Valkyrie Gets New Name in LEGO Set Reveal

Call her King Valkyrie from here on out. A new Thor: Love and Thunder LEGO set was unveiled first thing Monday morning, officially revealing the new name for Tessa Thompson’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Thor (Chris Hemsworth) left her with the reins to New Asgard following Avengers: Endgame, she’ll henceforth be known as King Valkyrie in the MCU beginning with Thor: Love and Thunder.

https://twitter.com/kaorisogm/status/1495942329655513093?s=20&t=EoMCyGqWzEy3y7aHX8pB2g

The idea of King Valkyrie isn’t necessarily entirely new, as Thompson has teased as much in previous interviews. This would, however, be the first time the character has officially been referred to as that title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her,” Thompson revealed last year. “And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before.”

Earlier this year, Thompson seemingly revealed new powers her character would display in the film, before quickly backing off and clarifying her stance.

“She has weird skills, to be honest. She can sense when someone is close to death, and she takes them into Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife,” she told the magazine. “She can revive people. But when she revives people, sometimes she ends up in their body. It’s a weird thing. It can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength and is essentially God.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.