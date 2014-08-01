Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Teases Thanos' Fallout Still Being Felt

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth film in the Chris Hemsworth saga of the franchise and is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. During the finale of Endgame Thor vowed to become who he is rather than who he's supposed to be, and it seems he stayed true to that promise. The first trailer for Love and Thunder reveals that the character has decided to become a pacifist after the Avengers' battle with Thanos, and it seems that the Guardians of the Galaxy will have to pull him back into the fight. At least, that's according to some new merchandise for the film.

The back of a new toy for Thor: Love and Thunder features a description that reveals why the Guardians of the Galaxy and the God of Thunder team-up. The description reads: "Long after the Avengers defeat Thanos, the Guardians of the Galaxy must convince Thor to return to the battlefield!" You can check out the Images via Murphy's Multiverse.

Taika Waititi is returning for Love and Thunder after helming the completely insane Thor: Ragnarok. Recent the director revealed that the next Thor sequel will up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. "

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

