Thor: Love and Thunder Shouldn't Make Sense, Says Taika Waititi

Chris Hemsworth's Thor will soon be the first hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get their fourth standalone film in the franchise. Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting theatres next year and will see the return of Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. In the past, Waititi teased that the movie "is so insane and also very romantic." During a recent chat with Empire, the director emphasized that it's "the craziest film" he's ever done.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense," he added, "It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

"It’s very different from Ragnarok," Waititi continued. "It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos."

In addition to Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of Waititi as Korg. The movie will also feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. Some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members will be featured in the movie, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor previously revealed that he will be playing Zeus.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. In the meantime, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 lineup includes new episodes of Loki dropping on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... premieres on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.