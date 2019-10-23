Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Addresses Possibility of Valkyrie and Captain Marvel Getting Together

Of all of the movies and television shows on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Phase 4” slate, fans are especially excited to see how Thor: Love and Thunder comes together. The fourthquel will follow the ongoing adventures of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the latter of whom will be searching for a queen to rule alongside her in New Asgard. Fans have spent months speculating about which character could end up with Valkyrie, and the film’s writer-director Taika Waititi is well aware of one popular theory. In a recent interview with Wired, Waititi responded to those who want to see Valkyrie romantically partnered up with Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in Love and Thunder. While Waititi confirmed that he has seen the “Captain Valkyrie” discourse online, he argued that he might not want to play directly into fans’ expectations.

“The thing is, I think it’s dangerous for people to say too much about what they want with Marvel, because then they will tend to go the other way,” Waititi explained. “You want to listen to the fans to a point. But also you don’t want to have a completely fan-made film because then it doesn’t feel like there’s any point. You want to have people surprised.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, the idea of two of the MCU’s strongest female heroes being in a romantic relationship together would arguably surprise most general audiences, but it’s easy to see where Waititi is coming from. Even then, it sounds like those working behind-the-scenes are keeping an eye on the fan support for Carol and Valkyrie.

“And then, of course, there’s the Brie/Tessa Thompson love going on online which is fun to see,” Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s so charming and so fun to see the actor’s themselves get excited about the potential mashup so that as a creative makes you start thinking.”

“We’re here to ship, ya’ll!” Larson said during a convention appearance earlier this month. “We can dig into it, I’m just telling you we’re shipping.”

“Brie is my real-life queen, in general,” Thompson added. “If it becomes canon, that’s cool, too.”

Would you want Valkyrie and Captain Marvel to get together in Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.