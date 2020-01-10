Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Compares Marvel Characters to American Celebrities

Taika Waititi is currently having a successful awards season, but we’ll always love him best for helming Thor: Ragnarok. Before the director moves on the next Thor movie, he’ll likely be attending all of the big awards shows for Jojo Rabbit, which just received six BAFTA nominations. Despite his latest movie’s success, it appears Waititi still has Marvel on the brain. The Mary Sue‘s Rachel Leishman recently made a joke on Twitter about the “superhero disguise” which shows multiple Marvel characters incognito alongside You‘s Joe (Penn Badgley). The tweet caught the attention of Waititi, who had a hilarious response.

I think you mean “American celebrity in public” disguise. https://t.co/Vm5JzfO0WQ — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 9, 2020

“The superhero disguise.” Leishman joked.

“I think you mean ‘American celebrity in public’ disguise,” Waititi added.

Leishman replied back with a hilariously incriminating photo:

I’m not a celebrity. I’m a Taika. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 9, 2020

“The truth is out there,” she wrote.

“I’m not a celebrity. I’m a Taika,” Waititi joked.

Many people commented on the director’s tweet:

“The way you called everyone out,” @rachelzegler wrote.

“Put Joe in Thor: Love and Thunder,” @getFANDOM joked.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

