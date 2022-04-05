Did the Thor: Love and Thunder Cast Just Sneak in the Trailer Release Date in New Photo?

Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting theaters in just about three months, but most of the conversation surrounding the upcoming sequel has revolved around its surprising lack of a trailer. There hasn’t been a single teaser revealed for Love and Thunder to this point, and fans have been consistently asking Marvel Studios why no footage has been shared. Well, that could change in the next week, if the stars and director of Love and Thunder are hiding a cryptic message in their latest photo.

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi all took part in a press event for on Monday and the Rotten Tomatoes Twitter account shared a photo of the trio sitting in interview chairs. All three of them seem to be making fun poses for the photo, but a closer look has fans thinking they might actually be revealing the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer release date.

Ya empiezan a teorizar con la foto de la prensa de 'THOR LOVE AND THUNDER' y se dice que forman una fecha.



11/04/2022. ¿Lunes 11 tráiler de 'THOR LOVE AND THUNDER'? pic.twitter.com/RdOSR2GAXP — QuidVacuo (@QuidVacuo) April 4, 2022

Looking from left to right and checking out the numbers they are each holding up, it could read 11/4/22. In the United States, that may look like November 4th of this year, but most other countries put the day before the month when writing the date. When thinking about it that way, the date reads April 11, 2022, exactly one week after the publishing of the photo.

Waititi and the Thor cast are known to have some fun on set and with their press events, so it would come as no surprise if they truly were teasing a trailer drop with this photo.

Waititi has been open about the final version of, which could explain the delay, but it’s rare that movies are actually finished when their trailers come out. After all, reshoots are still being done on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and we’ve already seen two trailers from that movie.

Chris Hemsworth is returning to the Thor franchise to reprise his role as the titular character. He’s joined by Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Jaimie Alexander, and Christian Bale. The cast will also include Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg.

