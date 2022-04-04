Chris Hemsworth Kicks off Thor: Love and Thunder Press Tour With Photo With Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson

As fans wait for our first official looks at the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, star Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram today to confirm that the early stages of the press tour is kicking off, as he shared a photo of himself with costar Tessa Thompson and director Taika Waititi. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting theaters next month, Marvel Studios will likely be putting their promotional focus on that sequel, but with the new Thor debuting just two months later, this latest post from Hemsworth will surely build excitement for the highly anticipated film. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th.

“Some long lead press for Thor: Love and Thunder with these two wonderful humans,” Hemsworth captioned the post. “A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready folks this film’s gonna be wild!!”

While there’s tremendous excitement from fans surrounding the film’s release, the closest we’ve gotten to any actual looks at the project have come from leaked images of consumer products. Based on previous comments from Waititi, it sounds as though this upcoming adventure could be the most unexpected Thor adventure yet.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh-t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared with Empire Magazine last summer. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense … It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love and Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

As if Waititi’s comments don’t confirm the film’s ambition enough, the casting choices for the new film also hint at how exciting the project will be. In addition to bringing back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster for the first time since Thor: The Dark World, the film will also feature Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn as their Guardians of the Galaxy characters. Adding even more excitement to the project is it will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts for Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

Stay tuned for details on Thor: Love and Thunder before it hits theaters on July 8th.

