Thor 4: Tessa Thompson Clarifies Valkyrie’s New Love and Thunder Skillset

Tessa Thompson made a splash earlier this month when she suggested Valkyrie, the character she plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would sport all kinds of new powers when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters later this year. Now, the actor has taken to social media to clarify her stance on the situation, pulling back a bit and suggesting the powers she labeled off were simply used by iteration of the character found in the Marvel source material.

“In talking about Valkyrie to W Magazine, I was talking generally about powers that are canon and that I loved in reading the comics and not about Thor: Love and Thunder,” Thompson clarified. “I shant be a home for spoilers.”

In the previous interview, Thompson said Valkyrie would be used as a guide for deceased Asgardian souls on their journey to Valhalla.

“She has weird skills, to be honest. She can sense when someone is close to death, and she takes them into Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife,” she told the magazine. “She can revive people. But when she revives people, sometimes she ends up in their body. It’s a weird thing. It can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength and is essentially God.”

Previously, Thompson revealed Valkyrie will still be King of Asgard by the time Love and Thunder ends up debuting.

“I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her,” Thompson revealed last year. “And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th.

