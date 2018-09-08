‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Star Cate Blanchett Open to Returning as Hela

Cate Blanchett, who starred as Hela, evil sister of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Ragnarok, offered an enthusiastic “sure” when asked by Fandom if she’d consider reprising the role despite Hela’s apparent death.

“You never actually saw her die. You just saw her go down in a giant ball of flame,” said Jack Black, who headlines Eli Roth-directed fantasy-comedy The House with a Clock in Its Walls with Blanchett.

“Yes. That looks pretty dead. That looks pretty dead,” Blanchett said. “There’s always a way back, but I’m sure there’s always a way forward, who knows? Sure. I never say no to anything.”

“That would be good,” Blanchett said of a potential team up with warmonger Thanos (Josh Brolin), who decimated half of all life in the universe with just the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War. Such a pairing, Blanchett said, would be “not nice, not nice.”

Blanchett pointed to her House with a Clock in Its Walls co-star Kyle MacLachlan — a Marvel Cinematic Universe alum himself, having played Calvin Zabo, a.k.a. comic book villain Mister Hyde, in television’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — whose character, Isaac Izard, could make a case for a potential redemption arc for her Goddess of Death.

“Kyle MacLachlan plays a terrifying baddie, a bad warlock in this, and it’s all about how magic can be used for good or for evil,” Blanchett said. “And when someone hasn’t processed their pain, their good magic can very quickly turn evil. Hela could maybe turn nice, I don’t know.”

Hela was seemingly killed when Surtur, revived by the Eternal Flame and unleashed upon Asgard as part of a prophecy, obliterated Thor and Hela’s homeworld — Hela along with it.

Blanchett previously told ComicBook.com playing the Goddess of Death “has been really interesting.”

“I think it’s very interesting to bring the concept of death into a world that’s ostensibly immortal,” she said. “You know, you look at the Western world and in most cultures, Death has been banished from the world in which most Western people live. And as a result, I think it’s made life rather screwed up.”

Blanchett next stars in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, out September 21.