Stunning ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Concept Art Released Online

While fans are waiting to be mesmerized by Thor: Ragnarok on the big screen, they can get some of those thrills from some stunning concept art.

Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok – The Art of the Movie doesn’t release until November, but the full cover for the book has been released in all its stylish glory. The cover was created by the talented Andy Park and features most of the cast from Ragnarok amidst the flames of Surtur.

Cate Blanchett’s Hela takes center stage on the front cover, with Thor, Hulk, and Loki seen in the wash of orange light behind her. We seriously cannot say enough how amazing this character looks, and she is just as fantastic on this cover. More Hela is always a good thing.

The back cover puts Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in the spotlight, with the city of Asgard in flames behind her. Odin, Heimdall, the Grandmaster, Korg, Miek, and Skurge can be seen as well, with the mighty Surtur looming over all of them.

On its own the piece is beautiful, but fans can find even more in the full art book when it releases later this year, which will include behind-the-scenes photos, exclusive concept art, and interviews.

You can find the official description for the book below:

“Get an exclusive look at the art and designs behind the Mighty Avenger’s newest film in this latest installment of the popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books! A new all-powerful being threatens the destruction of Asgard, but Thor is trapped on the other side of the universe and must race against time to save his civilization. Go behind the scenes with exclusive concept artwork and in-depth analysis from the filmmakers in this keepsake volume!

Continuing their popular Art Of series of movie tie-in books, Marvel presents its latest blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork, behind-the-scenes photographs, production stills, and in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film.”

Some happy Marvel fans might even see this under the Christmas tree, as Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok – The Art of the Movie hardcover releases on November 14, 2017, and will retail for $45.00.

(h/t Reddit)