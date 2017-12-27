Fan Reimagines ‘Thor’ Fight Scene With ‘Thor: Ragnarok’s “Immigrant Song”

While the God of Thunder has been kicking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time, Thor: Ragnarok proved just how much he needs an awesome soundtrack. And now, fans are adding one iconic Ragnarok track to some of Thor’s other moments.

A new fan video, shared by Reddit user MSAE2000, edits the climactic moment from the first Thor movie with Ragnarok‘s “Immigrant Song.” You can watch the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fight scene sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) channel his godly powers to face off against the Destroyer. While the scene was pretty impactful on its own – largely due to Odin’s (Anthony Hopkins) narration and the impressive special effects – it’s hard to deny that Led Zeppelin adds something extra to the moment.

Many considered “Immigrant Song” to be a pretty bold choice for the franchise, although the lyrics make it fairly easy to see why they’d be paired together. But as it turns out, the song – which first appeared in Ragnarok’s first trailer, before playing twice in the film – was tied to the film from the very beginning.

“Filmmakers sometimes will say, using clips of other movies, ‘Here’s what I have in mind.’” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained earlier this year. “And sometimes they’re not good. Most of the times, they’re okay. His was amazing, and was scored to that Led Zeppelin song. So from the beginning, that song kind of defined what [director] Taika [Waititi] was going to do with this. That it’s in the trailer, that it’s in the film,” Feige added, “all from that first meeting, and from one of his first instincts of this movie, is very impressive.”

Since then, Ragnarok’s use of “Immigrant Song” has had a surprising impact on the pop culture landscape, leading to plenty of new downloads, mashups with other franchises, and even an ongoing Battle of the Bands challenge involving Jack Black.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.