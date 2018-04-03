Spoiler Fiend Tom Holland’s Hilarious Response to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors’ Letter

The key to keeping a big film’s spoilers a secret is apparently making sure Tom Holland is under control.

Holland, the star of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, is known to have trouble keeping secrets. During the press tour for Homecoming last summer, all of the actor’s co-stars called him out for being horrible at keeping secrets.

Luckily, Holland knows all about his shortcomings, and he made light of his spoiler issues after directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a letter to fans, asking them not to leak any information about the movie if they see some scenes ahead of time.

“This letter was originally addressed to me,” Holland joked on Twitter, acknowledging the fact that he’s needed help keeping spoilers to himself. Fortunately for the young star, Marvel is one of the best studios when it comes to hiding spoilers.

This letter was originally addressed to me 😂 https://t.co/qmVQUqH6Fd — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) April 3, 2018

The Russo Brothers initially posted the letter this morning, telling fans that Thanos demands they stay silent about anything they might find out.

“To the greatest fans in the world,” the Russos wrote. “We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

“We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

“We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you would’ve want it spoiled for you. Good luck and happy viewing.”

While Marvel has always been keen on avoiding spoilers for its films, Infinity War is taking things to a whole new level. Things are locked down so tightly that the studio won’t even reveal the name of the fourth Avengers film, or what movies are being planned beyond 2019, as to avoid spoiling anything that fans might see in Infinity War.

Thankfully we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what happens next. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27. Marvel Studios will follow the epic team-up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.

