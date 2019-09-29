Tom Holland Wishes Naomi Watts a Happy Birthday Using Adorable Throwback

Yesterday was the 51st birthday of Naomi Watts, the actor best known for films such as Mulholland Drive and The Ring who will also be starring in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. Back in 2012, Watts also starred in The Impossible, which earned her an Oscar nomination. The historical drama followed a family who got caught in Thailand during the devastating 2004 tsunami, and it happened to feature Tom Holland‘s first live-action acting role, which he landed at age 16. In honor of Watts’ birthday, Holland took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of them together.

“The one and only. Happy birthday @naomiwatts. Miss you and the boys ♥️ #theimpossible #onscreenmum #thailand,” Holland wrote.

“Oh so sweet. Thanks @tomholland2013 such good memories @nikkihollandphotography Miss you guys xxx💫🙌😍,” Watts replied.

Many other people commented on the post:

“That shirt is just pure art,” @bosslogic wrote.

“Fab memories Naomi, happy bday,” @dommoholland added.

“THIS MOVIE WAS EVERYTHING,” @bloggingwithchloe replied.

This isn’t the first time Holland and Watts have shared some love for each other using The Impossible throwbacks. Watts also posted one for Holland’s birthday back in June:

Holland’s cute post comes only days after the exciting news that Sony and Disney reached a deal over Spider-Man, which means he will officially be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The news included the announcement of a third Spider-Man film, which is set to be released in 2021. The arrangement also includes one more Spider-Man appearance in a future Marvel Studios film.

