Tom Holland Reveals Why Specific Spider-Man: Far From Home Line Was Cut

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hit theaters yesterday, which means there are plenty of fun and hilarious interviews with the film’s cast floating around the Internet. One recent interview with BBC Radio 1 brought up a line from the trailer that was ultimately cut from the film. “Peter Parker here to pick up a passport, please” is quite a mouthful, so the interviewer felt it should have been kept in the movie, hilariously calling the cut “unacceptable.”

“You must have learned that going, ‘I have to deliver this and then [snip sound],’” the interviewer said.

“It’s quite a hard line to say. ‘Peter Parker here to pick up a passport, please,’” Holland replied. “We cut it out of the movie- I didn’t cut it out of the movie, I had nothing to do with it- the creatives cut it out of the movie just because it was slowing down the initial kind of build for the movie, you know. There’s already a lot of action sequences in this film, and we didn’t really need one more.”

He added, “I think there are plans to release a short film called Peter Parker’s Errands, which will contain all of that extra footage which will be really awesome.”

Another cut scene involving Peter’s errands saw the character selling his toys in order to be able to buy MJ a present. The scene even had a Star Wars easter egg, which you can read about here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere.