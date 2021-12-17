Tom Holland Wants To Keep Playing Spider-Man After No Way Home

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a bit of an ominous clause for Marvel fans who are very up to date on news surrounding the characters and the cinematic destinies as behind-the-scenes details pertain to them. The film is currently the last title which Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are contractually allowing themselves to work together to make before one other movie allows Holland to reprise the role which won't have "Spider-Man" in its title. It's not the first time Sony and Marvel will have reached the end of an agreement but with the future uncertain, Holland is still looking to the future and hoping there is some more Spider-Man waiting for him down the road.

“I'm very lucky that I look young and I can continue to play this 17-year-old web-slinger and I will do that for as long as they will have me," Holland told USA Today. "If they want me to make 10 Spider-Man movies, you better believe I will be there but Cherry was our big leap. I'm really interested to see the types of doors that it opens and the doors that it closes.” Cherry is Holland's new film directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame helmers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo -- and it's a far cry from the tone and weight of the Marvel titles.

"One of the most amazing things about being an actor is that when you finish work, there will always be this film, this tangible thing you can sit down and watch and reminisce," Holland says. He now has two Avengers movies, two Spider-Man movies, and a Captain America film under his belt with Marvel. He doesn't have any props to show for it, though. "If Sony and Marvel don’t let me take the Spider-Man suits home, I am going to steal them," he says. "I’m going to wear all of them at the same time and walk out and be like, “If you want them, you have to come and take them off me because I want them.”

Holland is hard at work on Spider-Man: No Way Home right now, a title which is filming in Atanta and set to release in December of 2021. Which other Marvel movie he will play Spider-Man in remains to be seen. Do you want Holland to continue playing the MCU's wallcrawler? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

