Tom Holland Wants Spider-Man to Face Venom

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man, Tom Holland, wants to face off with one of Spider-Man’s greatest comic books foes, Venom.

Holland was a guest at Ace Comic-Con in Seattle where a fan asked him which Spider-Man villain he’d like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After giving it some thought, Holland chose one of the big ones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Maybe Venom?” he said.

Venom is currently set to headline his own film as played by Tom Hardy for Sony Pictures. Holland seemed nervous at first that he may accidentally spoil something by answering the question, so its possible he chose Venom because he knew it was spoiler safe.

Venom opens in October and will be the first of several Sony Marvel Universe movies currently in development. Sony’s Marvel Universe’s exact relationship to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a matter of some debate, but it currently seems that it may exist adjacent to the MCU but that the two universes will not crossover with each other, though there have been unconfirmed rumors that Holland would make a cameo appearance in Venom.

The films in Sony’ Marvel Universe are said to skew more towards adult audiences than those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Venom, other films in development for this universe include Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius, the Living Vampire movie, Nightwatch and the recently announced Silk movie.

Venom is inspired by the Marvel Comics Venom: Lethal Protector miniseries that was written by David Michelinie and drawn by Mark Bagley, Ron Lim, and Sam Delarosa in 1993. The story begins with Venom and Spider-Man agreeing to a truce and Venom moving to San Francisco.

Once in San Francisco, Venom is attacked by the son of one of his past victims. Venom is then hunted down by the Life Foundation, a group that wants to study the Venom symbiote for their own purposes. This results in the creation of five new symbiote spawn: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

Riz Ahmed plays Dr. Carlton Drake, the leader of the Life Foundation, in the film. Michelle Williams is playing Anne Weying, Eddie Brock’s wife who later becomes She-Venom. The villain Carnage was also rumored for the film, but no casting has been confirmed.

Are you excited about the Venom movie? Do you think Tom Hardy is going to make a great Eddie Brock? Would you want to see Hardy’s Venom fight Holland’s Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments!

Venom opens in theaters on October 5th.