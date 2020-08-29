Topps DigiCon Reveals New Marvel, WWE, and Disney Sets and Exclusives

✖

Topps' virtual convention DigiCon is keeping the party going throughout the weekend, and Day 3 has already revealed several new exclusives coming to the Marvel, NHL, Disney, and WWE apps. If you've been following along with the DigiCast, you've probably seen a few of these pop up, but we're collecting them all in one handy place so you make sure to get in on the fun before these new cards sell out. There is also an NHL showcase kicking off at 3:00 PM EST where fans can catch the latest in-app collectible releases from the Stanley Cup Playoffs series, so make sure to tune in for that. First up though is Marvel, as Topps had several new additions to their popular Marvel Collect App for show.

The Dynamic Sketches line was up first, showcasing your favorite Marvel heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man as if they were drawn right in front of you. There are Tilt, Motion, and Parralax Card versions of this set, and they will be available in the Marvel App until they sell out on August 31st at 4:30 PM EST.

Also revealed was Hero Type Tilt Cards, which take the various character logos and add cool effects when you move them to the left and right. These will be available until they sell out on September 11th at 4:30 PM EST.

Your favorite heroes come to life in Dynamic Sketches! Assemble these Tilt, Motion, and Parallax Cards! #ToppsDigiCon https://t.co/GA1sjP1YOf pic.twitter.com/ZkgPM5oKj3 — MARVEL Collect! by Topps (@ToppsMARVEL) August 27, 2020

Next up was the 90s X-Men line, which is inspired by the beloved X-Men Animated Series. The cards spotlighted included Beast, Jean Grey, and Magneto, but all your favorites will be included, and this series sells out on September 19th at 10:45 AM EST.

Cue that theme song you all know and love! (Da-Na-Na-Na-Naa-Na-Na!) Our 90's X-Men Collection is here! https://t.co/mkRooy494k pic.twitter.com/vAydWlnHzG — MARVEL Collect! by Topps (@ToppsMARVEL) August 29, 2020

Marvel then revealed Wave 7 of its weekly set Vintage Panels, which will feature 10 Uncommon Cards and 1 Award. The first card revealed was none other than The Wasp, and all Wave 7 cards of this set will sell out on September 13th at 11:00 AM EST, while packs of this set will be available until August 30th at 11:00 AM EST.

Next is Disney Collect, and the latest release includes the first-ever Topps Original Artwork Cards, which come in Rare Tilt Cards format and feature artwork by Derek Laufman. Laufman's artwork is phenomenal by the way, but the cards are made even better thanks to the color filling in as you titlt them, and a new villain will join the set every day starting with Dr. Facilier. These will only be available for 24 hours from when they are released, which will be daily at 2:30 PM EST.

Another big set is the John Ratzenberger Collection, which is kicking off with special audio cards. Ratzenberger has voiced P.T. Flea, Mack, and more over the years, and you can hear some of those famous lines when you look at these very cool cards. You can get a preview of the set with a free Day in the Life card, which will be available with the Blue Cards from the set until they sell out on May 31st, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST. The Gold Cards and the special crafting Award will sell out on September 28th at 12:30 PM EST.

The 'John Ratzenberger Collection' debuts with new audio cards as John takes you behind the scenes of his Pixar characters for #ToppsDigiCon! Collect 'Role Reflections' cards, 'Characters' and more! https://t.co/xxdtPlSy2o pic.twitter.com/u0HGP3Mx1Q — Disney Collect! by Topps (@ToppsDisney) August 28, 2020

You can also pick up special Rare cards based on drawings, sketches, visual development pieces, and more from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, and these will sell out on September 29th at 10:30 AM EST

#ToppsDigiCon Day 3 begins with more free coins, another in-app contest, and the arrival of Cinderella in the free 'Pop Art Princess' set! Happy collecting! https://t.co/e03BW3INly pic.twitter.com/yHw0EXHQiW — Disney Collect! by Topps (@ToppsDisney) August 29, 2020

Topps is also introducing Super Rare variety into Disney Collect, but if you are an Insider Pass holder you can get your hands on a special Pop Art Princess Die-Cut, which will be available until September 6th at 11:59 PM EST.

Last but certainly not least is WWE Slam, which has received exclusives for each day of DigiCon, including for Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss, and more. Day 3 brings Exclusive Common Base and Uncommon Signature Cards for Trish Stratus and Shawn Michaels. Signature Cards are exclusive do DigiCon Passholders, and these cards will need to be claimed by August 30th at 2:15 PM EST.

Fans of the Golden Role Models also have something new to collect in Wave 3 of the Signature Series, which will feature Rare Silver and Super Rare Gold Variants, including one featuring the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The Gold cards are limited to 250 copies, and the Silver set will sell out on August 31st at 12:15 PM EST.

There's more planned for the final day, so make sure to keep up on all things DigiCon right here at ComicBook.com.

