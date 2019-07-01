Video of Spider-Man Twerking on a Stoplight Goes Viral

It looks like Captain America might have some competition for the whole “America’s Ass” situation, at least, if the popularity of the latest viral Spider-Man video is any indication. That’s right, there’s a new viral Spider-Man moment, this time of the friendly neighborhood hero twerking it out on a stoplight. Yes, you read that right. The latest viral Spider-Man video is of a Spidey fan dancing on a traffic light and it’s might be the most entertaining thing you see all day.

As you can see below, a Twitter user by the name of Justina shared the short video clip on Saturday and, as of the time of this article’s writing, it’s been retweeted over 155,000 times and gathered almost 477,000 likes. As for the video itself, it’s just nine seconds long, but there’s a whole lot of dancing in those nine seconds so check it out for yourself.

We love a friendly neighborhood Spiderman pic.twitter.com/TI7UmSo61I — Justina (@Juustinaaaa) June 29, 2019

And if twerking Spidey wasn’t enough for you, be sure to take a scroll through the comments on the post as it seems like there are quite a few dancing Spideys out there and thanks to them being shared on social media, what a time to be alive. All fun aside, it’s important to note that, as some comments note, that’s not Tom Holland in the video. It’s actually someone named Quincy Nelson (@Turnupman415). Justina credits the performer, who has other videos of his dancing Spidey performance on his own Twitter.

While Dancing Spidey is pretty great, don’t count on seeing the Marvel hero get down like that in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film will see Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker attempt to leave his heroics at home while on a trip to Europe only to be caught up in the action when Nick Fury seeks out his help to deal with attacks happening across the continent.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.