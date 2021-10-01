Venom: Let There Be Carnage Star Michelle Williams Explains Why the Marvel Role Is Important to Her Career

✖

As Spider-Man is currently a shared character between Sony and Marvel Studios, the former has relied on creating its own flagship property in the form of Venom. Between two films, the Venom franchise has netted Sony some $1.35 billion dollars at the box office. Despite being a box office darling, neither of the films haven't been a smash hit with critics. Only that's not holding someone like Michelle Williams back from joining the franchise. In fact, the Oscar-nominated actor has appeared in both Venom films, calling them a necessary step to growing her career.

"Pretending that a monster is getting into your body and then taking over and leaving your body, that's hard," Williams said in a recent profile from Variety. "I want to keep growing, and 'Venom' is an important step in my growth."

While Williams seems to be aboard a reprisal in Venom 3, a cast for the recently-greenlit film has yet to be announced. That said, Venom star Tom Hardy has plenty of ideas for the eventual threequel.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now available wherever movies are sold. Venom 3 has yet to set a release date.

