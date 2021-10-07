Tom Hardy Addresses Plans for Venom 3 and More Sequels

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrived in theaters this past weekend, showcasing the latest chapter in the cinematic story of Eddie Brock and Venom (Tom Hardy). The record-breaking sequel saw Venom crossing paths with Cletus Kasady / Carnage (Woody Harrelson), all before completely upending the franchise’s status quo. It’s safe to say that fans are eager to see what the future holds for Hardy’s Venom, either in the form of a third Venom movie or an appearance in another Spider-Man related movie. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Hardy confirmed that there are already conversations about where the franchise could go next.

“These things [usually] come in threes,” Hardy explained. “If there’s going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can’t count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it’s really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same… the same story, the same film. So that you don’t surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There’s got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says ‘no’, that’s fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis recently made similar comments on ComicBook.com‘s Phase Zero podcast, revealing that Hardy and franchise co-writer Kelly Marcel are already figuring out what’s next.

“A hundred percent,” Serkis revealed. “I mean, I think there’s so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens… I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway. They would have thought of… They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this… You’ve got to. When you’re going into a franchise, you’ve got to think about the arc, of course. You can’t think about them just individually.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing exclusively in theaters.