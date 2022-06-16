Venom 3 Being Co-Written By Tom Hardy, Actor Shares Picture of Script

Venom franchise star Tom Hardy will serve as co-writer on the upcoming, third movie in the franchise. The actor took to social media today to share a glimpse at the title page for the new film, with the title itself blacked out, presumably suggesting that whatever that title is, there will be spoilers. The movie will be co-written with Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous two Venom films (as well as Fifty Shades of Grey and the story for Cruella). No official word yet on whether directors Ruben Fleischer or Andy Serkis will return for the threequel, but Serkis previously said he would be down to join in the fun.

While Venom: Let There Be Carnage did not set the world on fire the way the first Venom did, each of the two turned a huge profit, and given the failure of Morbius, this marks Sony's biggest superhero franchise where they don't have to share money with Disney.

"There's so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens," Serkis said in December. "I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway. They would have thought of... They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this... You've got to. When you're going into a franchise, you've got to think about the arc, of course. You can't think about them just individually."

The actor also shared the script cover to his Instagram story, along with a "Last Dance" caption, which suggests to many fans that Hardy does not plan to return to the franchise after the trilogy. Of course, that doesn't mean Sony couldn't have more Venom, as there have been other hosts for the symbiote over the years.

Back in August, Hardy said that he had plenty of ideas for a third movie, suggesting even then that he hoped to be involved with the early stages of the creative process.

"I would be remiss if I wasn't trying to steer any kind of connectivity," Hardy said of a potential Spider-Man crossover at the time. "I wouldn't be doing the job if I wasn't awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.

"Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be," he continued. "I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field."