Tom Hardy Already Has Plenty of Venom 3 Ideas

✖

This fall, the live-action story of Eddie Brock and his Symbiote continues with the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to 2018's highly successful Venom. Marvel fans have been waiting to see how Tom Hardy's titular antihero fares in the follow-up film, but Hardy himself already has eyes toward a third installment in the franchise. A lot depends on how Venom: Let There Be Carnage performs in theaters. That said, there are certainly ideas on the table for Venom 3.

While speaking to Esquire, Hardy said that he had some plans in the tank for a third Venom, and it seems as though Sony is behind him in those endeavors (provided Let There Be Carnage is able to make some money).

“I’m thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time,” Hardy said. “A third won’t be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio [was] really, really pleased with number two.”

There's no telling what direction a third movie could take, especially given the fact that we haven't seen the second installment in the series just yet. If a third movie does happen, however, Hardy isn't ready to rule out an appearance from a certain web-crawling Marvel hero.

“I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity,” Hardy said of a potential Spider-Man crossover. “I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.

“Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be," he continued. "I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Do you think we'll get a third installment in the Venom franchise? Let us know in the comments!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to hit theaters this fall.