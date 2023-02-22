Venom 3: Tom Hardy Announces The Start of Pre-Production

Tom Hardy is announcing that Venom 3 has started pre-production. Hardy posted a video this morning of a deleted scene (or test scene) from the first Venom movie, in which Hardy was still clearly practicing the movements and back-and-forth dialogue logistics between Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote inside of him. The caption to the video reads: "Whilst working on V3 pre prep @lelping @sonypictures @sony @venommovie this throwback came up #cuttingroomfloor #byetom👋🏼 #thankstom".

You can watch Tom Hardy's Venom 3 pre-production announcement post HERE.

What Is Venom 3 About?

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Tom Hardy; Marcel is also writing the script of the third film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

Nothing is known about the plot of Venom 3 yet – all that is known for sure is that it will be the end of this iteration of the Venom franchise. Tom Hardy will finish his trilogy and presumably step aside; Marvel Studios has already set a placeholder for its own adaptation of the Venom symbiote, during the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hardy's Venom got zapped from Sony's Spider-Man Universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe long enough to get drunk before getting zapped back, leaving behind a small piece of living symbiote goop to get the ball rolling in the MCU.

As for Venom 3? Fans are hoping that the final chapter of the franchise will give them what they've been waiting for: big crossovers like Venom and Morbius, or Venom vs. Spider-Man. Tom Holland's Spider-Man is waiting in the wings right now (until his fourth MCU film arrives), and No Way Home rekindled love for both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man. For his part, Tom Hardy hasn't been willing to kill fans' hopes that it could happen in Venom 3:

"I would be remiss if I wasn't trying to steer any kind of connectivity," Hardy said of a potential Spider-Man crossover. "I wouldn't be doing the job if I wasn't awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.

Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be," Hady said of the franchise benefits. "I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field."

Venom 3 is in pre-production