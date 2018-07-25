Venom Bonds With Your Favorite Funko Pop Marvel Heroes

Marvel’s Venom turns 30 this year, and the highly anticipated film starring Tom Hardy is set to drop on October 5th. That seems like the perfect recipe for a big round of Funko Pop figures! So that’s exactly what’s happened.

In fact, Funko is taking the tribute a step further by Venomizing all of your favorite Marvel Pop figure superheroes. The first victims of the symbiote in the series include Eddie Brock and Cletus Casady / Carnage, but there’s also a Venomized Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man – all of which can be pre-ordered right here with shipping slated for September. Jump on these figures fast because they are going to be huge.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Venomized Black Panther at GameStop, Ghost Rider at Walmart, Loki at Target, and a Carnage figure with axes for hands at FYE. All of these exclusives should be available in September.

On a related note, Funko recently announced a new line of shiny and chrome Pop figures to commemorate the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The very first wave of shiny gold Pop figure Marvel heroes in the Marvel Studios 10th anniversary lineup are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for September. The lineup includes Iron Man, Loki, Dancing Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Gamora, Black Panther, and Ant-Man. Look for a Star-Lord exclusive to hit Box Lunch in the August / September timeframe.

Again, these Pop figures are going to be super popular, so don’t wait too long to get your order in if you want to guarantee that yours arrives in the first batch.

Finally, you can pre-order the official Venom hoodie right here for $54.99 with free shipping slated for September. Pre-order quantities are limited, so if you want to get yours in the first batch is best to jump in sooner rather than later. Like the other hoodies in the Spider-Man-centric lineup, the main draw for this new Venom hoodie design is high quality materials bold print.

