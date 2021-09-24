Venom 2: New Trailer Has Lots of Carnage and Marvel Fans Are Loving It

Early Monday morning, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the second official trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the highly anticipated sequel to the surprise 2018 hit, Venom. This time around, Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady gets a lot more than a cameo, taking on the role of the sequel's main villain. The first trailer, released earlier this year, offered a couple of short looks at Carnage in action, but this new edition has really taken things to another level, showing off the Symbiotic villain in all his glory.

Carnage gets the spotlight in the new trailer, as we get to see a little bit about how Cletus acquired some of his abilities, how he transforms into the villainous Symbiote, and just how lethal he can be in a fight.

This is definitely the Carnage that Marvel fans have been waiting to see, and they took to Twitter on Monday morning to show just how excited they are for the new movie.

You can take a look at some of the reactions below.