Venom 2: New Trailer Has Lots of Carnage and Marvel Fans Are Loving It
Early Monday morning, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the second official trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the highly anticipated sequel to the surprise 2018 hit, Venom. This time around, Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady gets a lot more than a cameo, taking on the role of the sequel's main villain. The first trailer, released earlier this year, offered a couple of short looks at Carnage in action, but this new edition has really taken things to another level, showing off the Symbiotic villain in all his glory.
Carnage gets the spotlight in the new trailer, as we get to see a little bit about how Cletus acquired some of his abilities, how he transforms into the villainous Symbiote, and just how lethal he can be in a fight.
This is definitely the Carnage that Marvel fans have been waiting to see, and they took to Twitter on Monday morning to show just how excited they are for the new movie.
You can take a look at some of the reactions below.
Awesome
CARNAGE LOOKS AWESOME pic.twitter.com/sMQZk2bFcn— Luke (@qLxke_) August 2, 2021
Live Action
We’re finally going to see Carnage in live action. He’s looks so good! #Carnage pic.twitter.com/vbAq6i5ywH— The Cinematic Universe 🍥 (@TheRealTCU) August 2, 2021
All the Carnage
Trailer 2 for #VenomLetThereBeCarnage all the #Carnage stuff looks AMAZING!!!— Cris Parker (@3CFilm) August 2, 2021
pic.twitter.com/5iTdvwMWzt
Looks Great
Some awesome shots of #CARNAGE from the brand new #VenomLetThereBeCarnage trailer! He looks great! pic.twitter.com/MSPlLbOaF1— Venom Movie News 🎥 (@VenomMovieNews) August 2, 2021
Worth the Wait
Been waiting so long to see Carnage make his big screen debut and he looks insane pic.twitter.com/mjI9P5BERI— Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) August 2, 2021
Perfection
Perfection #Carnage pic.twitter.com/cF9RbElGpd— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 2, 2021
Sick
#carnage looks SICK pic.twitter.com/W87AsNjapt— Assemblers ४ (@assemblers_) August 2, 2021
Fire
I mean… 😱🔥#Carnage pic.twitter.com/MqcNCJvX3A— Brad R Lambert (@bradrlambert) August 2, 2021
We Already Won
WE'RE GETTING A CARNAGE PRISON BREAK RAMPAGE SCENE, WE WON pic.twitter.com/SoIj7eXuSx— Commander Red 🇮🇪 (@DaredevilShill) August 2, 2021
Nightmare Fuel
straight out of my nightmares #Carnage pic.twitter.com/h5D52MLF4r— Aryan P (@aryanp0) August 2, 2021