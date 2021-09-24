Venom: Let There Be Carnage Releases New Trailer

Eddie Brock's back and Cletus Kasady unleashes maximum carnage in a new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. More than a year after bonding with an alien symbiote to become a lethal protector in Venom, Brock (Tom Hardy) is out to reignite his career in investigative journalism by interviewing incarcerated serial killer Kasady (Woody Harrelson) to find out where the bodies are buried — literally. When Kasady becomes the host of a blood-red symbiote that weaponizes his psychosis, transforming Kasady's entire body into a killing machine, Sony Pictures promises plenty of carnage in Venom 2.

"This character was so much fun to work on in design and to take [from] the comic world," director Andy Serkis previously told IGN about bringing the sociopathic Spider-Man villain to life in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. "It was wonderful having the opportunity to take this character that's never been seen before on screen, as much as you do get to know him in our story and to really play with the physicality, how he moves, how he extrudes his tentacles."

In Let There Be Carnage, which shows off its fanged and feared supervillain in the trailer released Monday, Carnage "can turn to mist. He can turn to all manner of tendrils. He can take different forms. He can weaponize, he can do all of these different things," Serkis said. "With all symbiotes, they reflect the person who is their host. So the darkness of Carnage, the playfulness, the wit, the strangeness. Cletus has a real intelligence and… a real sense of humor, and we wanted to reflect that in the symbiote that is linked to him."

Kasady uses his newfound powers to battle the symbiote-infected Brock, more of a physical brute who wrangled with the host-hopping Riot in 2018's Venom.

"In the same way that Cletus is manipulative psychologically and physically, he can take your energy and completely shift it for you," Serkis said, teasing the blockbuster showdown between the archenemies. "So we wanted the whole movement style to be very idiosyncratic and off-kilter and strange, and you just can't pin him down. It would be like trying to have a fight with an octopus, basically."

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson, Sony Pictures' Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens only in theaters on September 24.