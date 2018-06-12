‘Venom’: Eddie Brock Prepares for Action in New Image

Sony has released a new still from their upcoming Venom solo movie, and it hints at a pretty wild ride.

The photo, which recently appeared in Empire Magazine (via ComicBookMovie), shows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) sitting on a motorcycle in a dark alley. You can check it out below.

Granted, this photo doesn’t reveal too much more about Venom, especially after shots in the earlier trailers have already hinted at what happens next. But still, it showcases the film’s unique visual aesthetic, and what kind of action-packed antics Eddie will get into.

Despite a bit of apprehension about solo film, plenty of people have started to come around to Venom, following the unveiling of the Venom costume in the first official trailer. Granted, the film isn’t without controversy, sparking plenty of memes, NSFW jokes, and discourse over the pronunciation of “symbiote”. But as the film’s release date looms closer, it’s safe to assume that fans will appreciate the unique sort of pocket that it will serve in the superhero movie space.

“The only thing that’s warming my heart – I mean Tom Hardy is obviously a good choice – the thing that’s warming my heart is they’re saying it’s going to be R.” Todd McFarlane, who co-created Venom, told ComicBook.com last year. “So now the question is (and I haven’t read the script), like what does that mean? Because again, we’ve seen a couple “R movies” right? I mean we’ve seen Logan and we’ve seen Deadpool.”

“So it would be interesting to me to see what they do.” McFarlane added. “I mean I know what I would do if they gave me that character; I would scare the sh*t out of people with it. I don’t know if they want to go that far with it, cause again, you can sell a lot of shirts and toys if you don’t completely scare people, so it will be interesting.”

Venom is directed by Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer, and stars Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson, and Reid Scott.

Venom will land in theaters on October 5th.