Rotten Tomatoes Announces When ‘Venom’ Tomatometer Score Will Be Released

Venom is just days away from making its debut, and it sounds like fans won’t have to wait long to find out the first consensus about the film.

The official Twitter account for Rotten Tomatoes recently announced that Venom’s score on the Tomatometer will be unveiled sometime on Tuesday, October 2nd. This falls just a day after tonight’s Hollywood premiere of the film.

Check back tomorrow night for the first #Tomatometer score for #Venom! Where do you think it’ll land? pic.twitter.com/EF8hwDsIhk — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 1, 2018

Of course, preliminary Tomatometer scores are a very particular thing, as a film’s score usually evolves as more and more critics review the film. For Venom, there’s really no telling where that Tomatometer score will land, and if the film could eventually make its way into the coveted “Certified Fresh” territory.

Venom will follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) as he becomes inhabited by the titular symbiote while investigating Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) and the Life Foundation. Judging by recent comments from the cast and crew, it sounds like the film will aim to push some boundaries, even with its PG-13 rating.

“We only ever talked about this movie as being PG13,” director Ruben Fleischer explained to ComicBook.com. “What I’ve said in the past is that we wanted to push the violence to the hilt. The Dark Knight was always a huge reference point for me, personally, just as far as how far you could take a PG-13 because that movie they put a pen through a guy’s forehead so I figure if you can do that in a PG-13 movie you can bite some heads off.”

As the inaugural entry into Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, Venom is expected to be a unique take on the Marvel Comics mythos, which cites some particular comics for inspiration.

“The original [Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie run] is tough to … that I think because they created it that really was the driving force and the origin of it,” director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “And so but [Mark] Bagley as well. There was a lot of different artists. There’s been so many iterations of Venom throughout the time. I happen to really like where he’s evolved to … when he goes to space and is more of a … he gets really hulking, he gets huge. I kinda like Venom being big, and just so massive which, especially in the atrium fight, when he’s whipping the guy around by his feet and smacking out the other SWAT guys, we really tried to pay tribute to just that just massive, powerful monster.”

Venom is set for release on October 5, 2018.