‘Venom’ Gets Eyes in Freaky Viral Photo

The latest trailer for Venom showed viewers quite a lot of the film’s titular monster — but definitely not like this.

Podcast host Matthew Gaydos recently shared a very particular photoshop of Venom on his Twitter account, which imagines the symbiote with some pretty striking blue eyes. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But what if Venom had eyes? pic.twitter.com/Kl8TwI3rqz — Matthew Gaydos (@MatthewGaydos) August 1, 2018

In the time since Gaydos shared this tweet, it’s garnered over 35,000 retweets and almost 100,000 likes, with fans praising the edit for simultaneously being hilarious and a little unsettling.

Venom will star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, an intrepid reporter who becomes bonded with the titular alien symbiote while investigating the Life Foundation.

“Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally,” the film’s director, Ruben Fleischer, told ComicBook.com at SDCC. “In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

While the first glimpses of Venom — and the notion that it would be separate from Marvel Studios’ current Spider-Man franchise — raised some eyebrows, it seems like fans have gradually come around to the film. And while the world won’t get to see the film in its entirety until later this year, audiences are growing to expect a unique take on the comic book movie world.

“I’m a huge fan of comic book movies so I just tried to pick a lane that was true to the character,” Fleischer explained. “I think inherent to the character, he’s just darker, and we talked about more violent. It’s just tonally different from everything else, especially when you’re focusing on just Venom. He’s not a sunshine kind of guy. So, it takes place at night. It’s darker. More menacing. I think that within the spectrum of all these movies, there’s the DC super dark, Zack Snyder type version and then there’s the Marvel movies and I like to think that we’re in our own zone apart from that.”

“There’s a symbiote and then there’s Eddie Brock,” Fleischer added. “There’s a relationship. That’s what Tom did so amazingly well, was to play these two characters simultaneously. That was, as a director, just exhilarating to watch someone with the capability that he has managed the two characters that he has in his head.”

What do you think of seeing Venom with eyes? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Venom is set to be released on October 5th.