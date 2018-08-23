New ‘Venom’ Photo Reveals Eddie Brock Taking On Mysterious Assailants

Eddie Brock is going to find himself in a dangerous situation in Venom, but luckily an equally lethal symbiote will even the odds in his favor.

A new image from the anticipated movie has surfaced in Total Film Magazine, showing Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock facing off against a group of mystery assailants, one who has a gun drawn on him. As we see in the trailer, the symbiote is responsible for all the dead bodies strewn around the apartment, and this gun-toting thug won’t fare much better.

Odds are the thugs are trying to recover the symbiote that has attached itself to Brock for Dr. Carlton Drake, who will be played by Riz Ahmed. Drake has other plans for the symbiotes, and we know from the trailer that he will eventually bond with one to become Riot.

The big draw here though is the complicated relationships between Brock and his symbiote, both of which are sort of vying for control. This was the big attraction for Hardy when signing up to play the role.

“For me, it was the multiple personalities, because to play that, on a kind of epic level, a superhero level, that was the big draw,” Hardy told Total Film. “I was like, ‘This is a great character, because he’s a diverse antihero. He’s not a good guy, and he’s not a bad guy.’ He’s connected to this alien who’s not from this planet. They’ve got to figure out an ethical framework between the two of them, and neither of them are run-of-the-mill types. There’s this kind of Odd Couple [relationship] between the two of them. I enjoyed the Jekyll and Hyde nature of that, in a superhero world.”

Venom director Ruben Fleischer wanted to delve into everything fans recognize about the character, and that also means embracing his brutality.

“That’s the plan,” Fleischer said. “It is not the plan, that’s the movie. Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally. In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

Venom stars Tom Hardy (Venom/Eddie Brock), Michelle Williams (Anne Weying), Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Lee (Donna Diego), Riz Ahmed (Dr. Carlton Drake), Sope Aluko (Dr. Rosie Collins), and Reid Scott.

Venom lands in theaters on Friday, Oct. 5, while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.