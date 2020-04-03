Spider-Man Fans Freaking Out Over Video of Real Life Venom Symbiote

If you logged on to Twitter recently and got excited to see that Venom was a trending topic, we’ve got some bad news for you. There is nothing online about the highly-anticipated Venom movie sequel at the moment. There’s no trailer drop or first look photo to search for. This trend has nothing to do with the Tom Hardy film franchise. The real reason Venom is creepier than anything the movie could come up with. A video of an unknown substance has been floating around online, and people are thinking it’s a real-life symbiote.

Okay, so there’s a good chance that no one actually believes the substance is an alien symbiote, but that’s what folks are claiming it is. The video of the substance was posted to Twitter on Thursday, along with the question “Anybody know what this is?”

As you can see, the substance/creature in the video looks and acts just like the fictional alien symbiote from the pages of Marvel Comics. It looks like a black pile fo goo, it’s constantly moving, and it retracts back into itself when the person shooting the video pulls some of it away.

Some folks have claimed that this is a bootlace worm, which is often seen curled up into a pile like this. There’s also a decent chance that the video isn’t real at all, that it’s instead some sort of special effect designed to freak people out and go viral. Both of these options are obviously more realistic than this thing being a real-life symbiote, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from freaking out about it.

