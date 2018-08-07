Tom Hardy Injured Himself on ‘Venom’ Set

Playing the titular anti-hero in Venom proved dangerous for Eddie Brock actor Tom Hardy when he injured himself on set.

While Hardy didn’t disclose his exact injury, he was visibly wearing the wound by walking with a limp while talking to Esquire. The outlet described him as physically worn down — which fits his reputation of dedicating himself to roles. “At the end of a job, I normally end up on the side of the road,” Hardy said. “And then carrying the toddler around on my shoulders. Things get in the way of looking after yourself.”

The on-set injury doesn’t appear to have affected him too deeply. At San Diego Comic Con, Hardy was enthusiastically going about the Hall H stage to promote his film and open up about his character.

Director Ruben Fleischer shared a similar enthusiasm, as seen in the video above. The director was pushing Hardy to be sure the Venom coming to the big screen was exactly what he and fans are hoping for.

“I’m a huge fan of comic book movies so I just tried to pick a lane that was true to the character,” Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “I think inherent to the character, he’s just darker, and we talked about more violent. It’s just tonally different from everything else, especially when you’re focusing on just Venom. He’s not a sunshine kind of guy. So, it takes place at night. It’s darker. More menacing. I think that within the spectrum of all these movies, there’s the DC super dark, Zack Snyder-type version and then there’s the Marvel movies and I like to think that we’re in our own zone apart from that.”

Fleischer admits he would like to one day see Spider-Man and Venom come face to face on the big screen, though it won’t be happening this time around. “I think we can all agree it would be pretty amazing to see Spider-Man and Venom face off in a film,” Fleischer said during Sony’s Hall H panel. “I have to think that the studio is thinking the same way and at some point down the road they’re gonna run across each other’s paths.”

In separating Venom from Spider-Man, the Venom movie will do its best to honor the pages of Marvel Comics, which made fans fall in love with the popular anti-hero.

Venom is set for release on Friday, Oct. 5.