‘Venture Bros.’ Co-Creator on ‘Deadpool’ Comparisons

Being a satirical, fourth-wall-breaking TV series that often made fun of the world of superheroes, The Venture Bros. was often compared to the likes of a certain loud-mouthed Marvel assassin has broken many R-rated box office records.

Both Venture Bros. and Deadpool have taken aim at superhero tropes over the years, causing their clever and sarcastic approach to the material to be fairly similar. Despite the comparisons however, Venture Bros. co-creator Chris McCulloch feels that the fan-favorite animated series stands on his own.

During an interview with io9 this week, McCulloch was asked whether or not the emergence of Deadpool impacted the future of Venture Bros., considering they operate in the same sort of space.

“Sure, sure. But if that’s all we had to offer, we’d be screwed anyway,” McCulloch explained. “We got over the hurdle of this being just some kind of parody before season one was over, and then spent most of our time just developing these characters on their own terms. Taking them through weird, pop culture-inspired journeys is more about messing with them and seeing what they’d do in certain situations. So it hasn’t really been about, ‘What’s the thing we can goof on this week?’

“That’s not really where our stories are born from. A few stories this season, we try to remind ourselves we’re supposed to be that? We have to tell ourselves to do more of that, because otherwise we’re just likely to write drawing room comedies that take place in the Venture kitchen.”

The Venture Bros. has always made a name for itself by standing out from the crowd, and doing things differently than just about every other animated series out there. Deadpool becoming popular doesn’t exactly change that.

Are you a fan of The Venture Bros.? Do you think Deadpool's success cuts into the work done by the animated series?