Marvel Fan Imagines What The Vision Would Look Like as the Infinity Gauntlet With All the Stones

The Vision tragically lost his (artificial) life making a last stand against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Despite Vision sacrificing himself to destroy the Mind Stone embedded in his forehead, Thanos was able to obtain the stone anyway – by ripping it right out of Vision’s skull.

Vision wasn’t brought back with the rest of the “Blipped” Marvel heroes during Avengers: Endgame, but today brings a piece of fan art that imagines if Vision’s little ‘Game of Stones’ had gone differently:

If The Vision could contain the Mind Stone in his head, and was powerful enough to wield Thor’s hammer, then… yeah, he probably would’ve made a great walking Infinity Gauntlet. More to the point: Vision wielding the stones could’ve spared Hulk that flash-fried arm, and would’ve allowed Tony Stark to dump the stones he heisted from Thanos at the last second onto someone who wouldn’t die from using them – or at the very least, someone Tony and Bruce could’ve rebuilt.

It’s interesting to imagine how an artificial being like Vision would’ve used the power of the Infinity Gauntlet. Vision’s android existence separates him from traditional mortal emotions – though he clearly has passions, as his relationship with Scarlet Witch proves. So would he have truly been a better “god” than Thanos? Such is the food for debate between Marvel fans…

Vision will be making his return to the MCU very soon, as a headlining part of the new WandaVision series coming to Disney+. That show’s entire intrigue hinges on explaining how Vision returned – and whether that resurrection is as real as it initially seems. Series stars Paul Bettany (Vision) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) have been teasing some big twists in the series:

“Just from starting from Age of Ultron, the things that I’ve loved about the Scarlet Witch are things we’re getting to explore now,” Olsen said. “And I’m very nervous and excited about it in all the fun ways. But I think we finally get to go down some roads in comic books that are favorites and explore, and it’s going to be a wild ride.”

“I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that,” Bettany added. “Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

