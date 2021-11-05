Wandavision Finale Sets Up Upcoming MCU Movies And Shows

✖

WandaVision's finale has set up a number of new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows and movies that are coming in Phase 4. The final episode of WandaVision saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) having to face-off with their own darker selves in the forms of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and the white body Vision that SWORD re-built (also Paul Bettany). That conflict didn't truly reach its end until Wanda came to terms with the grief the series is built around. But with all-powerful magic and advanced technology both on the table, WandaVision's resolution has little choice but to be an MCU game-changer.

Here are some of the upcoming MCU Movies and TV Shows we know were just set in motion by WandaVision's finale:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The first and most obvious thing that WandaVision sets in motion is the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. WandaVision's climatic arc saw Wanda learn from Agatha Harkness that she is a conduit for powerful "Chaos Magic" that can re-write reality itself. After thwarting Agatha's attempt to steal that power, Wanda fully manifests her Scarlet Witch persona and embraces her magic, with a full commitment to learn more about.

However, a post-credits twist reveals that Wanda is using the evil book of the damned, The Darkhold, to master her Chaos Magic. Agatha reveals to Wanda that even without training she is more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, and so Strange will definitely have his hands full if (when?) Wanda begins to use her reality-warping powers on a much bigger mystical scale. There's also the ominous warning Agatha gave Wanda, that unleashing her Chaos Magic has set some kind of cosmic calamity of ancient prophecy in motion. It's all on Doctor Strange to right the ship.

Captain Marvel 2

We already know that Monica Rambeau is going to be featured in Captain Marvel 2, and WandaVision gave her character some great foundation for that sequel film. We know that Monica has some big unresolved issues when it comes to the death of her mom, Maria Rambeau, and her "Aunt Carol" Danvers presumably not being there for her surrogate family. Now that Monica has gained her own superpowers connected to energy and phasing, she'll be a powerful ally (and/or foe) opponent for Captain Marvel. As a SWORD leader, Monica is also ready to face any alien threat Carol brings along with her.

Secret Invasion

The Mid-credits scene of WandaVision saw Monica lured away from the clean-up in Westview by a Skrull posing as a cop. The Skrull was there to deliver a message: Nick Fury has been keeping tabs on Monica, and wants to meet with her - up in space. This could easily be a direct lead in to Captain Marvel 2 - but it could also be a setup for Marvel's Secret Invasion series on Disney+.

Secret Invasion will continue the story of both the Captain Marvel series and the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home, centered on Sam Jackson's Nick Fury. In the comics, "Secret Invasion" saw the Skrulls infiltrate Earth (and its superheroes) over many years, to pull off a planetary coup. The MCU has flipped the script, making the Skrulls allies to Earth, SHIELD, and Captain Marvel. With SWORD acting so shady in WandaVision, Secret Invasion could be a whole new version of the story...

Loki

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that the Loki series will be tied to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since WandaVision is a direct setup for Doctor Strange 2, it's clear there is connective tissue between WandaVision and Loki waiting to be seen.

Young Avengers

The post-credits scene of WandaVision revealed that Wanda's twin sons Billy and Tommy may not be as dead and gone as it seems. If Scarlet Witch is learning to tap into powers of creation across the Multiverse, Billy and Tommy could return (as they do in the comics). The two superpowered sons of Vision and Scarlet Witch are key members of the Young Avengers team.

Marvel Studios is clearly building to Young Avengers in Phase 4 of the MCU. Characters like Wiccan (Billy), Speed (Tommy), Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), America Chavez (Hawkeye) and Khamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) are already in play. Young Avengers founder and leader Iron Lad is also tied to Phase 4 villain Kang (Jonathan Majors), making his appearance all but inevitable as well.

Vision's Next Chapter

Vision's new white body started out in the WandaVision finale as a soulless machine, but the "soul" of Vision Wanda created was able to download a copy of his memories and experiences into the White Vision's body. As the androids discuss, they are both Vision - and neither of them is Vision, all at once.

White Vision leaves Westview to contemplate this new existence. We have no idea where he could pop-up next in the MCU (Doctor Strange 2? Armor Wars?) - but we know it will be somewhere meaningful.

