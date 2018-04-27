WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Reveals His Marvel Future as the Vision

✖

Since the ending of Avengers: Infinity War throughout the entirety of WandaVision on Disney+, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been wondering what's next for the Vision and actor Paul Bettany. It was uncertain if his character's resurrection was permanent, and the show eventually revealed that the Scarlet Witch recreated him from memory while his body was left to be experimented on by SWORD. But this new version of the Vision had an awakening in the series finale of WandaVision, thanks to a thought experiment and some intervention from his Westview-created counterpart, and the character's fate is now unknown.

But Bettany isn't done with Marvel Studios just yet. While speaking with Esquire about his time on WandaVision, he made it clear that he plans to stick around in the MCU for a long time.

"I love Vision. Yes, I'm in," said Bettany when asked if he'd play Vision forever.

The actor also expressed excitement for getting a substantial chance to dig into the android. His character only played minor roles in the Iron Man and Avengers movies before appearing in WandaVision. Bettany wondered what his character would look like without Wanda by his side.

"I mean, that's the thing, right? I've never had a loved one to lose… I don't know what grief is because I've never had a loved one to lose," said Bettany. "There is so much to get into with him because it's been ten minutes here, ten minutes there, in the movies,” he adds. “Now we're sort of just starting to sort of peel back some stuff."

Bettany had to pull double duty in the last episode of WandaVision after it was revealed his body was reassembled. The two Visions facing off in Wanda's hex proved to be a major highlight for fans, but it was tough for the actor playing two roles.

"I was super intimidated by myself," Bettany joked. "I would come in one day and I would be Vision or The Vision. Then Adam [Lytle], my stunt guy, would play Vision. And he learned all of the dialogue and for both parts — he was brilliant. We would play the scene like that. And then the next day, he would come in. And he would get The Vision. Then I would get Vision. And then we would play the scene like that and the same to the fights so that they could always have my bella faccia on camera, at some point. It was more confusing than I had sort of allotted. It used up all of my brain."

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.