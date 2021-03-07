WandaVision: Paul Bettany Shares His Favorite Version of “Love Persevering” Meme

✖

This week was bittersweet for Marvel fans with WandaVision coming to an end after eight short, but wonderful weeks. There were many memorable moments throughout the show's limited run, but a line from Episode 8, "Previously On," definitely struck a chord with many people. In a flashback that took place between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) have a heart-to-heart and Vision asks the question, "What is grief, if not love persevering?" While the line received a lot of praise, it also quickly became a meme, because that's what happens on the Internet! Today, Bettany took to Twitter to share his favorite version of the meme.

"This might be the best one," Bettany wrote. The meme shared by BoJack Horseman writer, Jonny Sun, says, "What is the Ship of Theseus, if not the Ship of Theseus persevering?" It's not surprising Bettany loved this version the most considering it's also a reference to the big showdown between Vision and Vision in the final episode. You can check out Bettany's tweet below:

This might be the best one https://t.co/ZBlwh9Strr — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 7, 2021

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with WandaVision director, Matt Shakman, who talked a little about the already-famous line. Shakman was quick to point out that Vision's line came "from the amazing Laura Donnie's head." Donnie wrote the script for the episode.

"Jac Shaffer is a genius writer," he added of the show's head writer. "Everyone she hired to work on that team was incredible and each of them brought a different perspective. And I think Laura's episode, 'Previously On,' which we just had is a beautiful meditation on loss and it includes a line that's gorgeous."

As for the double Visions, Bettany recently shared with Marvel.com what it was like playing two different versions of the same character.

"I was super intimidated by myself," Bettany joked. "I would come in one day and I would be Vision or The Vision," he added. "Then Adam [Lytle], my stunt guy, would play Vision. And he learned all of the dialogue and for both parts — he was brilliant. We would play the scene like that. And then the next day, he would come in. And he would get The Vision. Then I would get Vision. And then we would play the scene like that and the same to the fights so that they could always have my bella faccia on camera, at some point. It was more confusing than I had sort of allotted. It used up all of my brain."

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.