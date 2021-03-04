WandaVision: Questions We Still Need Answers For

WandaVision is coming upon the last chance to answer any and all the questions we’ve been asking since the show launched in January. Brace yourselves, there is a strong chance it will not answer everything we have been wondering about, but still deliver a hugely satisfying store and conclusion centered around the characters. We will certainly never find out why Natasha drives a Corvette, Tony Stark drives Audi R8’s, and Steve Rogers drives sexy futuristic electric Audi’s and all Wanda gets its a used Buick and a rollaway cart in her room as a TV stand -- but that's really just the tip of the iceberg! The WandaVision finale will determine how many look back at the show in terms of overall quality. The questions have been a huge part of the dialogue surrounding the series. The show's legacy shouldn't be determined by whether or not it answers all of the questions about small details as the writers have crafted something complex and emotionally-charged with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision leading the way with brilliant performances. Still, a lack of answers will leave quite an unusual taste in some fans' mouths as they are accustomed to having threads launched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lead somewhere. Will we have a LOST situation on our hands where fans overlook the show's complete closure and arc for characters, the true heart of the show which was always front center (personally, I loved LOST and its ending), in favor of wanting answers to WandaVision's many questions? Will you be satisfied if some questions go unanswered? Below is a list of questions we still have going into the WandaVision finale!

Aerospace Nowhere Near (Photo: Marvel Studios / WandaVision) First of all, who is the aerospace engineer? For two consecutive weeks, WandaVision had Monica Rambeau make mention of an aerospace engineer who would help her get into Westview. Then, suddenly, a whole team showed up and we were all like, "Is that it?" It doesn't look like the wish of Reed Richards debuting will be fulfilled after cast and crew teased their excitement for us to meet Monica's contact. In the end, the aerospace engineer seems to be no one of significance unless the final episode of WandaVision makes some time for one last trick.

Jimmy, Who? (Photo: Marvel Studios) Next, who was the missing person that Jimmy Woo was sent to New Jersey for? Jimmy is in the FBI and based out of San Francisco, where the Ant-Man movies take place but he was assigned to the case in Westview when a person in the witness protection program went missing. Are we ever going to find out who that was or is just a random person living in the town or was it a simple plot device to justify a familiar face adding to the exciting cast of WandaVision? If Jimmy's missing person is not addressed in the WandaVision finale, there is always a chance there will be an element of the story included in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

All Shapes And Sizes (Photo: Spider-Man: Far From Home / Sony & Marvel Studios) How about all of the hexagons? Do they mean anything? Since the first episode, hexagons have been running rampantly through so many frames of WandaVision and the whole anomaly that WandaVision has created is in the shape of a hex… so is it just a play of the word hex and this being a show about witch magic? Maybe. But then why did I go back and think that the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home actually had a link to WandaVision on Nick Fury's wall and on his left where it looked like he was monitoring something? Am I thinking too much about a shape? Yeah, probably.

Oh Fietro, Where Art Thou From? . (Photo: Marvel Studios) We need some closure on Evan Peters taking over Quicksilver in one way or another. Is he from the multiverse, considering Peters played this character in a separate film universe? If not, this would seem to be just a frustrating multiverse-theory baiting detail but it would be way more frustrating if they don't at least make a final acknowledgement on it to rule one way or another. Was Aaron Taylor-Johnson not interested in returning? Is this a multiverse lie after Mysterio already hit us with one in the most recent MCU film? Is this actually a nod to a parallel movie universe existing? Tell us anything!

No Vision Lastly, how did SWORD get Vision's body? This is the least important question for sure, I care about it way less than the others. I honestly would rather know if that fly from Episode 7 was Mephisto or how Abe Brown from Spider-Man: Homecoming ended up working on the in-MCU WandaVision's film crew. But the question of Vision's body is actually part of a bigger problem, which is why do the Avengers hate funerals for anyone other than Tony Stark? I love me some Iron Man and the dude deserved the moment but they just left Natasha at the bottom of Vormir and left Vision's body in the woods of Wakanda like that? I get Thanos was coming but... that's colder than those corpses.