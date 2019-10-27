WandaVision Rumored to Introduce the White Vision

There is a lot of speculation for Marvel Studios‘ future on the small screen as they gear up for production on new shows for Disney+ which will feature both established and brand new characters. And while the films will continue to explore the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these series will stretch into corners of the franchise that fans are excited to see. One such show is coming in 2021 with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starring in WandaVision. But how will the android Avenger known as the Vision return when we last saw him being killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War?

That film did offer some teases for how Vision could come back, and the Marvel Comics have also established clear paths for the character’s return. And a new rumor indicates that WandaVision will adapt a classic storyline to bring the Vision back into play.

According to a report from MCU Cosmic, Marvel Studios could be bringing in the white version of Vision from the ’80s and ’90s Avengers comics. In those storylines, Vision lost much of his humanity and personality that defined the character until that point, becoming more robotic than before.

It’s unclear how Vision will come back, but given the scope of Wanda Maximoff’s powers, it shouldn’t be beyond the realm of possibility. The poster for the series did show that Vision would be in his human form, which makes sense given the 1950s aesthetic the show will utilize.

WandaVision showrunners Jac Schaeffer and Matt Shakman previously teased what fans can expect from the series when it finally premieres.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s [Vision] not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” Shakman reflects. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her.”

“I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union. [WandaVision] is the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.“

WandaVision is set to premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2021.

