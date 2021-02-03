WandaVision Showrunner Describes Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Collaboration

✖

WandaVision's head writer Jac Schaeffer made some press rounds this week, finally able to talk about the show in a bit more detail than before after its fourth episode peeled back the curtain on Wanda Maximoff and the Vision's sitcom in the MCU. Of course, with answers came more questions, as the series makes its way to a conclusion which wil be tied to the stories in Marvel's Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As WandaVision is an integral piece of the MCU puzzle going forward, the creatives behind the series have had to collaborate with filmmakers on the future titles to make sure everything fits together cohesively.

"There's communication and it's all overseen by Marvel, by Kevin [Feige] and the other phenomenal producers there," Schaeffer told ComicBook.com. "Yeah, I mean I can't talk about the details of it but every creative on every show knows what they need to know in order to make sure we all connect in a way that works."

Unfortunately, that's all Schaeffer could say while we, of course, would love to hear about some more specifics such as how conversations between Jon Watts, Sam Raimi, or others involved work out. To discuss this would be to discuss spoilers and that is Marvel's golden rule of promotion, seemingly believing less is often more in many ways.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige did have a bit to say about the connections between WandaVision and those upcoming films while talking in an interview on the Phase Zero podcast. "The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming Three."

Are you excited to see WandaVision lead straight into Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

For more Marvel chatter, theories, news, and exclusive insights, subscribe to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. New episodes release every Friday on all major podcast platforms.