Watch Chadwick Boseman Talk ‘Black Panther’ In Saturday Night Live Opening Monologue

Black Panther was a hot topic on Saturday Night Live last night, and the hero even made an impact on the opening monologue.

King T’Challa himself Chadwick Boseman took the stage of Saturday Night Live as host last night, and while he was happy to be there he did acknowledge the lateness of his hosting gig.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m so happy to be hosting Saturday Night Live only two months after Black Panther came out,” Boseman said. “But, but, it’s still before The Avengers, so we’re not completely late.”

Boseman also acknowledged that SNL has already started mining Black Panther for sketches, leaving the idea drawer a bit bare bones.

“You know it’s actually kind of tough hosting because SNL has already done a bunch of sketches about Black Panther, so there’s really only bad ideas left.”

He brought up ideas like ” a talk show called Wake Up Wakanda!” or a sketch where Black Panther has sex with Leslie Jones”. It’s important to note of course that the sketch in question was in fact proposed by Leslie Jones…though you can’t really blame her for trying.

He also brought up that one of his Black Panther co-stars who already had the chance to host and get some of those early ideas, which hurts since he dies quite early in the movie.

“So it’s tough and it’s not fair. I mean Sterling K. Brown got to do a Black Panther sketch before me and he dies in the first scene of the movie. I’d say spoiler alert but again the movie’s been out for two months people.”

That’s cold Boseman, but to be fair he’s not wrong, and the skit Brown got to do was actually pretty funny to boot.

You can watch the full Chadwick Boseman monologue in the video above

Black Panther continues to set records at the box office, overtaking some elite competition. The film has already brought in over $659 million domestically so far and has added another $634 million overseas. That brings it to a total of around $1.2 billion after around 7 weeks of release.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.