Werewolf by Night Director Says Kevin Feige Was Surprised by Pitch

Michael Giacchino has worked alongside some of the biggest filmmakers in Hollywood, scoring films from The Batman to Mission: Impossible and The Incredibles. He's also dabbled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he'll also soon make his Marvel directorial debut. When meeting with Kevin Feige about potential projects he'd like to put his filmmaking stamp on, Giacchino quickly brought up the idea of a retro-styled Werewolf by Night project, a suggestion that took the Marvel Studios boss by surprise.

"It was funny because [Kevin Feige] was talking to me and said, 'So what would you want to do?' And I was like, 'I want to do Werewolf by Night,'" Giacchino told ScreenRant at D23 Expo (via The Direct). "And he looked at me like, 'Really? Like really? Werewolf–' I'm like, 'Yeah, that's what I want.' He was like, 'Wow. Okay, alright. Let's talk about that.' And the conversation just kept going, and going, and going, and then, and here we are now."

While Giacchino has directed shorts in the past, Werewolf by Night will officially serve as his Marvel directorial debut. He handled double duty on the first-ever "Marvel Studios Special Presentation," serving as both director and composer.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," the filmmaker previously told ComicBook.com of the project in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th.