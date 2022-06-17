Michael Giacchino Confirms Directing Marvel's Werewolf By Night (Exclusive)

✖

Marvel's Werewolf By Night, a Halloween special expected to be coming to Disney+ this year, is deep in production with Michael Giacchino as its director. Giacchino, known well for his iconic musical scores ranging from LOST to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is currently gearing up for the release of Lightyear. Lightyear is his latest musical work with Pixar, creating the sound for Buzz Lightyear's sci-fi adventure in a film which stars Captain America himself Chris Evans before shifting gears to make his directorial debut. While speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Giacchino confirmed he is directing Werewolf By Night and shared his excitement about the project.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino said. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there." Giacchino being named director of Werewolf by Night was first reported by The Cosmic Circus earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios found the star of Werewolf by Night when the project cast Gael Garcia Bernal to lead the special. It is the first Disney+ show from Marvel Studios that will have a Mexican actor in the lead role. The details of the project's story are being kept under wraps for now but production is expected to begin in early 2022. Bernal is best known for his work in Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle, and films from the early 2000's titles Y tu mamá también, The Motorcycle Diaries, and Love's a Bitch. He is also slated to play Zorro in the upcoming Z film, co-starring with Kiersey Clemons.

In the months since Bernal's casting, it has remained unclear which character from the Marvel title Bernal will be playing. Werewolf by Night has had two incarnations on the pages of Marvel Comics, beginning with Jack Russell. Jack Russell is a descendant of Lycanthropes who has the ability to turn into a werewolf without a full moon. A second incarnation of the character, Jake Gomez. Jake Gomez is a Native American man whose family has been cursed by lycanthropy.

Werewolf by Night is also well-known for being the comic series which first introduced Moon Knight. Moon Knight recently completed releasing six episodes for its first season on Disney+.

Are you excited to see Werewolf by Night on Disney+? See ComicBook.com's full interview with Giacchino in the video at the top of this page.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)