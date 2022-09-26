Werewolf by Night: Man-Thing Trends as Critics Praise Character's MCU Debut

Longtime fans of Marvel horror know that whoever knows fear burns at the touch of the Man-Thing. As it turns out, a lot of people might be feeling the heat in the coming days. Sunday night, the social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night lifted, allowing critics and members of the media to share their first thoughts about Marvel's first holiday special. Across the board, praise of unanimous for the MCU debut of the macabre Man-Thing, a cult classic within the Marvel stable. So much so, in fact, the character began to trend on Twitter Sunday night.

"That fact that casual Marvel fans are going to live Man-Thing is a bit mindblowing but I can't wait," ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi tweeted. CBM's Rohan Patel added that "Man-Thing steals the show" while others call him the "MVP" of the Halloween special.

