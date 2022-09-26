Werewolf by Night: Man-Thing Trends as Critics Praise Character's MCU Debut

By Adam Barnhardt

Longtime fans of Marvel horror know that whoever knows fear burns at the touch of the Man-Thing. As it turns out, a lot of people might be feeling the heat in the coming days. Sunday night, the social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night lifted, allowing critics and members of the media to share their first thoughts about Marvel's first holiday special. Across the board, praise of unanimous for the MCU debut of the macabre Man-Thing, a cult classic within the Marvel stable. So much so, in fact, the character began to trend on Twitter Sunday night.

"That fact that casual Marvel fans are going to live Man-Thing is a bit mindblowing but I can't wait," ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi tweeted. CBM's Rohan Patel added that "Man-Thing steals the show" while others call him the "MVP" of the Halloween special.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Really Great

prevnext

Fantastic

prevnext

Salute

prevnext

New Favorite

prevnext

Perfect Design

prevnext

MVP

prevnext

Steals the Show

0comments

*****

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

prev
Start the Conversation

of