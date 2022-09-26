Werewolf by Night: Man-Thing Trends as Critics Praise Character's MCU Debut
Longtime fans of Marvel horror know that whoever knows fear burns at the touch of the Man-Thing. As it turns out, a lot of people might be feeling the heat in the coming days. Sunday night, the social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night lifted, allowing critics and members of the media to share their first thoughts about Marvel's first holiday special. Across the board, praise of unanimous for the MCU debut of the macabre Man-Thing, a cult classic within the Marvel stable. So much so, in fact, the character began to trend on Twitter Sunday night.
"That fact that casual Marvel fans are going to live Man-Thing is a bit mindblowing but I can't wait," ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi tweeted. CBM's Rohan Patel added that "Man-Thing steals the show" while others call him the "MVP" of the Halloween special.
With WEREWOLF BY NIGHT, @MarvelStudios gets into the monster game. It’s a fun, surprisingly violent romp and @m_giacchino knows his stuff and keeps it moving. Great score, too. And a really great MAN-THING! #FantasticFest— AlanWCerny (@AlanWCerny) September 26, 2022
#WerewolfByNight is the Marvel Studios Monster Mash you've been waiting for! Great Universal Classic Monsters vibes, and surprisingly A LOT of violence for a Marvel title. Michael Giacchino kills it, but Gael García Bernal is a star. FANTASTIC use of Man-Thing. #FantasticFest2022— Rafael Motamayor @ Fantastic Fest (@RafaelMotamayor) September 26, 2022
Man-Thing 🫡— MONDO (@MondoNews) September 26, 2022
The Werewolf By Night design may displease some fans, but I really REALLY loved it. Also, Man-Thing is my new fav.— Main Middle Man (@mainmiddleman) September 26, 2022
Gael Garcia Bernal joins Oscar Isaac, Iman Vellani and Tatiana Maslany as great cast additions to the universe. I want to see infinitely more of them.
Michael Giacchino’s WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is everything I hoped for. A stylish and fun AF throwback to Hammer horror. Gael García Bernal is perfect as Jack Russell and the Werewolf and Man-Thing designs are perfect. I’m so glad I got to see this on the big screen at my fav festival.— Rob Saucedo (@robsaucedo2500) September 26, 2022
Man-Thing is the MVP, as you’d hope.— Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) September 26, 2022
#WerewolfByNight is deliciously twisted & a fantastic tribute to classic Monster movies. @m_giacchino killed it!
Super violent, with a morbid sense of humor and plenty of heart. Gael García Bernal & Laura Donnelly are welcome additions to the MCU. Man-Thing steals the show! pic.twitter.com/OintiS3TCi— Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) September 26, 2022
Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev