What If..? Season 2 Live Q&A Spotlight | Phase Zero

Following the Season 2 of Marvel's What If..? series, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast played host to a special Spotlight episode to look back at the nine new episodes and future for the animated series! Joining Phase Zero's crew were writer and executive producer A.C. Bradley, writer and executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and director and executive producer Bryan Andrews. What If..? Season 2 is the end of the Marvel road for Bradley, with one exception being a Season 2 episode she wrote being pushed back to Season 3. Chauncey and Andrews will continue with the show's third season and Andrews is also working on the Marvel Zombies animated series.

The What If..? Season 2 interview took place live on the Phase Zero YouTube channel before being made available on all major podcast platforms. The episode was structured as one which runs through all nine episodes of What If..? Season 2, starting with Nebula joining the Nova Corps right up through Kahhori and Captain Carter's team-up in the season finale. It also included some insights about characters and elements which weren't permitted to show up in Season 2, such as Sam Wilson's Captain America who was simultaneously being developed for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Phase Zero's Spotlight episode with the team behind What If..? Season 2 can be watched in its entirety in the video above. Links to Phase Zero can be found below:

Why is Phase Zero the Best MCU Podcast for you?

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, more than 3,000,000 listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The newly launched Spotlight episodes have featured guests looking back at new and exciting Marvel projects, with the likes of Tom Hiddleston and Iman Vellani joining the show. Following What If..? Season 2's Spotlght episode, the MCU's Peggy Carter star Hayley Atwell will be featured in a Spotlight episode releasing on February 13.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!