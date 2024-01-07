What If...? Season 2 Director Settles Major Infinity Stones Debate

The second season of Marvel's What If...? was released on Disney+ last month, and there's no denying Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) has become the star of the series. In the finale, "What If... Stranger Supreme Interviened?," Peggy gets a major power upgrade when fighting Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch). Peggy wields all of the Infinity Stones, which caused a debate among Marvel fans. Many didn't understand how she could wield all of the stones and come out unscathed when they killed Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and damaged Hulk's arm. Recently, What If...? director Bryan Andrews appeared on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, and explained how Peggy was able to use the Infinity Stones.

"You have to really freeze frame and take a look. When Kahhori sends the Stones to her, they're surrounded in Kahhori's power so there's a layer of Space Stone energy," Andrews explained in the interview. Of course, Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) is the original superhero who debuted during the new season of What If...? You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

