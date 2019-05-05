Why Captain America Star Chris Evans’ Original Avengers Outfit Bothered Him

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and the cast and crew of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film have been promoting the movie and sharing insights into the creative process. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film’s writers, recently spoke with the LA Times about the movie, sharing their ideas behing everything from the big deaths to cut scenes. They also revealed that Chris Evans was not a fan of his original Captain America outfit.

Warning: Mild Avengers: Endgame Spoilers Ahead…

During the film, there’s a hilarious moment when Tony Stark sees the 2012 version of Captain America, and proclaims the suit did nothing for his ass. Scott Lang reassures Cap by calling it “America’s ass.” Later, Cap defeats his past self in a fight, looks down at his own ass and agrees, “That IS America’s ass.” The LA Times asked Markus and McFeely where the line came from, and they revealed it was a “meta” choice.

“It’s a little meta,” McFeely explained. “Chris Evans has never been comfortable with that outfit from the first Avengers movie. And so in the rearview mirror, it’s a little way to wink at how that was then and this is now. And then it sort of just built from there. By the time we got to the fight scene where he defeated himself, his butt is on the ground and was just sitting there for a callback.”

Markus added what Evans disliked about the original ensemble.

“I think it’s the color, but also his ears are covered in that outfit. When he puts on the helmet, he has these little Princess Leia dents over his ears and it throws the whole thing off. You wouldn’t normally think that an ear is an important part of an outfit but it balances everything in a way that when they go, you look dorky.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

