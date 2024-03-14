X-Men '97 Spoiler-Free Reaction | Phase Zero

X-Men '97 screened its first three episodes ahead of the two-episode premiere coming to Disney+ on March 20, with reactions hitting social media and the Phase Zero podcast on Wednesday night. Phase Zero's Jamie Jirak and Aaron Perine attended the Hollywood premiere of upcoming Marvel Animation title, heading straight back to share their thoughts on the live episode. Early reactions are generally praising the continuation of the X-Men series and the Phase Zero crew is no excepton.

"I'm really surprised. I'm really shocked. I made it known, I don't really trust my nostalgia for things," Perine said. "It really is better. They take advantage of this thing's ability to be on Disney+...It's better than it has any right to be. It's better than it has any right to be. I'm really, really shook. I was laughing about [the end of the year Phase Zero MCU rankings], possibly, off of three episodes. If it continues at the clip it is, everything is in danger." Perine went on to conclude, "If you really love X-Men: The Animated Series, you are in for a real freakin' treat. If you love the X-Men of any era of the comics, you are in for a real freakin' treat. It is really an accomplishment."

Phase Zero's Immediate Reaction episode for the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer can be seen in the video above. Additional links to Phase Zero can be found below:

Why is Phase Zero the Best MCU Podcast for you?

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, more than 3,000,000 listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The newly launched Spotlight episodes have featured guests looking back at new and exciting Marvel projects, with the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Iman Vellani, and Hayley Atwell joining the show. For more What If..? chatter, be sure to listen to the Spotlight episode with the creators of the series!

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!