X-Men: Dark Phoenix Actor Evan Peters Caught Taking Picture With Fan’s NSFW Phone Case

With a week until the release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the Fox promotional machine has kicked into high gear and the stars of the film are out in full force. At an event celebrating the release of the film in China, Quicksilver actor Evan Peters took some time to pose with the fans when he was put in a somewhat awkward position.

Peters took one fans phone to snap a picture with them, but then examined the phone’s case and discovered it was emblazoned with the logo for PornHub, the infamous free porn website. Evans seemed to chuckle at that and continued snapping the photo before giving the phone back to its owner. Check out the humorous exchange in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is a lot of curiosity surrounding Dark Phoenix ahead of its premiere in the United States next week. The film underwent many reshoots to reach this current iteration, including redoing the entire ending. Stars James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender addressed the need to reshoot those scenes during an interview with Yahoo!

“The end [of Dark Phoenix] changed a hell of a lot,” McAvoy said. “The finale had to change. There was a lot of overlap and parallels with another superhero movie that came out… a while ago.”

While McAvoy wouldn’t rat out the culprit, it’s widely assumed that he’s referring to Captain Marvel as both films include shapeshifting alien villains.

“They had spies on set,” Fassbender joked about the situation, “and [they] basically stole our ideas!”

There were rumors that Jessica Chastain would be playing the Skrull leader Queen Veranke, but in the movie she’s playing the mysterious head of the D’Bari Empire who doesn’t seem to have a clear title.

Chastain teased her character’s motivations during an interview with ComicBook.

“Well, I was sent the script immediately, so it was pretty clear, she was otherworldly,” Chastain explained. “Basically I’m there to encourage Jean to be her full self and that includes the darkness. I was like, I was saying something, I was like the little devil whispering in her ear, on her shoulder.”

We’ll finally learn the truth when Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.